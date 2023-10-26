Justin Faulk will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames play on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Faulk in the Blues-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Justin Faulk vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:28 per game on the ice, is +1.

Through five games this season, Faulk has yet to score a goal.

In one of five games this season, Faulk has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Faulk has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

Faulk has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Faulk has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Faulk Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 3 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.