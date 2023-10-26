Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Prop bets for Kyrou in that upcoming Blues-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 19:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Kyrou has scored a goal in one of five games this year.

Despite recording points in three of five games this season, Kyrou has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Kyrou has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 3 3 Points 5 1 Goals 3 2 Assists 2

