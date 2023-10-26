The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

Georgia Southern has the 72nd-ranked defense this year (373.6 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with a tally of 449.0 yards per game. With 410.6 total yards per game on offense, Georgia State ranks 54th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 90th, giving up 394.3 total yards per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Georgia State 449.0 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.6 (68th) 373.6 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (76th) 130.3 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.0 (42nd) 318.7 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.6 (62nd) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 14 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (61st)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has recorded 2,122 yards (303.1 ypg) on 217-of-326 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has racked up 475 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (47.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 57 receptions for 590 yards (84.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 44 passes for 466 yards (66.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Anthony Queeley's 22 receptions have turned into 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,632 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 69.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 368 yards (52.6 ypg) on 79 carries with five touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed 169 times for 852 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis paces his squad with 561 receiving yards on 34 catches with five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put up a 478-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 36 targets.

Jacari Carter's 22 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 156 yards (22.3 ypg).

