For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Saad a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

In one of five games so far this season, Saad has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Saad has no points on the power play.

Saad averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

