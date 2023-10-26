The Calgary Flames (2-4-1) host the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Flames have lost three games in a row.

Blues vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have won two of the four games in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +155 or more one time this season and lost.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 39.2% chance to win.

St. Louis has played three games this season with more than 6 goals.

Blues vs Flames Additional Info

Blues vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 17 (19th) Goals 10 (31st) 25 (29th) Goals Allowed 14 (6th) 3 (19th) Power Play Goals 1 (30th) 3 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (13th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues have scored 10 goals this season (two per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.

The Blues are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 14 goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -4.

