Thursday's NHL matchup between the Calgary Flames (2-4-1) and the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome sees the Flames favored at home (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Blues (+155). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Blues vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Blues vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Flames Moneyline Blues Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues vs Flames Additional Info

Blues vs. Flames Betting Trends

St. Louis' games this season have had over 6 goals three of five times.

The Flames are 2-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blues have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Calgary has not played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-167) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+105) - Jakub Vrana 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) 1.5 (-149)

