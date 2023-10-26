Blues vs. Flames Injury Report Today - October 26
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT
Currently, the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-4-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Blues vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues have 10 goals this season (two per game), 30th in the league.
- St. Louis has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 14 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames rank 19th in the league with 17 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- They have the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -8.
Blues vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-185)
|Blues (+150)
|6
