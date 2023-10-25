The Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report as they prepare for their Wednesday, October 25 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at FedExForum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSNO and BSSE

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 224.5

