The Memphis Grizzlies take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans as just 1.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Pelicans 111

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Grizzlies (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.8)

Grizzlies (-5.8) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.9 points per game) last year. On defense, they were 11th (113.0 points conceded per game).

Last season, Memphis was second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.6 per game) and 21st in rebounds conceded (44.4).

The Grizzlies were ninth in the league in assists (26.0 per game) last year.

Last year, Memphis was 11th in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.4).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.0) last season. They were 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.