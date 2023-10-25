Desmond Bane will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In this piece we'll dive into Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-115)

Over 24.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-105)

Over 5.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last season, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Desmond Bane vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 43 24 4 5 2 0 1 12/31/2022 28 18 7 0 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.