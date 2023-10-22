Should you wager on Skyy Moore finding his way into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 145 yards receiving on 11 receptions (21 targets), with one TD, averaging 24.2 yards per game.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0

