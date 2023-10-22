The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Rashee Rice find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Rice's stat line shows 21 catches for 245 yards and two scores. He posts 40.8 yards receiving per game.

Rice has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0

