Kansas City (5-1) brings a five-game winning streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 48 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming matchup against Chargers, check out the article below, where we provide statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chargers vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 1.7 points on average in the first quarter.

This year, the Chargers have led after the first quarter in two games and have been tied after the first quarter in three games.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding scoring in the second quarter, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Chiefs have won the third quarter in five games and have lost the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Out of five games this year, the Chargers have won the third quarter one time, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging two points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 7 In-Game Primers

Chiefs vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this year, the Chiefs have had the lead after the first half five times and been tied after the first half one time.

Out of five games this season, the Chargers have led after the first half three times and have been behind after the first half two times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Chiefs have won the second half in three games, going 2-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in three games (3-0).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second half.

Out of five games this season, the Chargers have won the second half one time, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

Rep the Chiefs or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.