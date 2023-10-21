The college football season continues into Week 8, which features five games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

