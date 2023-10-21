Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all six games involving teams from the Big 12.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

