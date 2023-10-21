Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all six games involving teams from the Big 12.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
