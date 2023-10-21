The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) will face off against the Houston Cougars (3-3) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Texas vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-23.5) 61.5 -1600 +900
FanDuel Texas (-22.5) 60.5 -2500 +1100

Week 8 Odds

Texas vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Texas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
  • Houston has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Texas
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110
Houston
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

