The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-1) take on a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-0) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Saluki Stadium.

Southern Illinois ranks 64th in total offense this season (351.3 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 351.3 yards allowed per game. South Dakota State has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (467.0 total yards per game) and third-best in total defense (226.0 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois South Dakota State 351.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.0 (15th) 299.8 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (5th) 120.5 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.7 (4th) 230.8 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.3 (54th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 1,341 yards passing for Southern Illinois, completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 266 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Justin Strong has racked up 192 yards on 37 carries, scoring three times.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 28 receptions for 340 yards (56.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has put up a 329-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 29 passes on 36 targets.

Aidan Quinn has racked up 16 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 1,160 yards (193.3 yards per game) while completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 146 yards with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has run for 594 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 102 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Amar Johnson has run for 377 yards across 58 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke's 349 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has recorded 206 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Zach Heins has racked up 200 reciving yards (33.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

