In the game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Jackrabbits to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-14.9) 52.7 South Dakota State 34, Southern Illinois 19

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have won twice against the spread this year.

No Salukis game has hit the over this year.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

No Jackrabbits one games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Salukis vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 25.3 19.3 41.0 21.5 17.5 18.3 South Dakota State 43.0 13.0 37.0 12.5 40.0 21.0

