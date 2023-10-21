There are several strong matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including SSC Napoli playing Hellas Verona.

Coverage of all Serie A action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Hellas Verona vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli journeys to take on Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-165)

SSC Napoli (-165) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+425)

Hellas Verona (+425) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Torino FC vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan journeys to face Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Inter Milan (-150)

Inter Milan (-150) Underdog: Torino FC (+400)

Torino FC (+400) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Sassuolo vs Lazio

Lazio travels to match up with Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (+145)

Lazio (+145) Underdog: Sassuolo (+160)

Sassuolo (+160) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.