With Week 8 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top NEC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-1

3-3 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 44-20 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Merrimack

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-3 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 45-34 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ LIU Post

@ LIU Post Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: W 31-7 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Duquesne

@ Duquesne Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

4. LIU Post

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

1-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 24-13 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-6 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 31-3 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Stonehill

@ Stonehill Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

6. Stonehill

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 45-34 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

7. Wagner

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 31-7 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

8. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 44-20 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Wagner

@ Wagner Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

