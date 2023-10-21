The Morehead State Eagles (3-3) visit the Tarleton State Texans (4-3) at Memorial Stadium (TX) on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Tarleton State ranks 34th in scoring offense (29.9 points per game) and 75th in scoring defense (28.6 points allowed per game) this season. With 25.2 points per game on offense, Morehead State ranks 61st in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 62nd, surrendering 27.0 points per contest.

Morehead State vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Morehead State vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Morehead State Tarleton State 374.0 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.0 (18th) 327.2 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.3 (99th) 100.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.9 (27th) 273.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.1 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 1,626 yards on 115-of-215 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 227 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Caleb Ramseur has piled up 25 carries and totaled 173 yards with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp leads his squad with 550 receiving yards on 37 catches with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has put up a 396-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 30 targets.

Trevon Kleint has racked up 142 reciving yards (23.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has 1,469 passing yards for Tarleton State, completing 51.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has 607 rushing yards on 104 carries with seven touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has carried the ball 81 times for 455 yards (65.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu's 371 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has totaled 44 receptions and one touchdown.

Keylan Johnson has caught 10 passes for 306 yards (43.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Darius Cooper has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 15 catches for 283 yards, an average of 40.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

