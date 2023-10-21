Kasperi Kapanen and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Kapanen in that upcoming Blues-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kapanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 66 games last season, Kapanen had a plus-minus rating of -8, and averaged 11:25 on the ice.

In 12 of 66 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Kapanen had an assist in 17 of 66 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kapanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Kapanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

