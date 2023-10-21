Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) will look to upset the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium. The Colonels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Kentucky (-3.5)
|60.5
|-210
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eastern Kentucky (-3.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- TCU vs Kansas State
- Duke vs Florida State
- Arizona State vs Washington
- Michigan vs Michigan State
- Ole Miss vs Auburn
- Memphis vs UAB
- SMU vs Temple
- Texas Tech vs BYU
- Utah vs USC
- UCLA vs Stanford
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Texas vs Houston
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Air Force vs Navy
- UCF vs Oklahoma
Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
- Gardner-Webb has covered once in three games with a spread this year.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.