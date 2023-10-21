The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) will look to upset the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium. The Colonels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 60.5 -210 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has covered once in three games with a spread this year.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.