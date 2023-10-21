When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brayden Schenn find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a goal)

Schenn 2022-23 stats and insights

Schenn scored in 18 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He posted six goals (plus nine assists) on the power play.

He took 1.8 shots per game, sinking 14.6% of them.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

The Penguins earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

