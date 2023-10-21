Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Jakub Vrana Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +310, Under Odds: -455)

Jakub Vrana's three points are important for St. Louis. He has put up one goal and two assists in three games.

Vrana Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Robert Thomas' zero goals and one assist add up to one points this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 at Stars Oct. 12 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Evgeni Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (seven total points), having put up three goals and four assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Oct. 13 1 3 4 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 0 0 0 6

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 2 3 3 at Capitals Oct. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 0 1 1 4

