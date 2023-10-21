Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Penguins on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Jakub Vrana Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +310, Under Odds: -455)
Jakub Vrana's three points are important for St. Louis. He has put up one goal and two assists in three games.
Vrana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Robert Thomas' zero goals and one assist add up to one points this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Evgeni Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (seven total points), having put up three goals and four assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|1
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
