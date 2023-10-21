The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) are favorites when they go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have +135 moneyline odds.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Blues Moneyline Total
-160 +135 6.5

Blues vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh's matches have gone over 6.5 goals twice this season (in four games).

The Penguins have been victorious in one of their three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

The Blues have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

St. Louis has had moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and lost that game.

