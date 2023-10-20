Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 5 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 20
The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the ALCS, at 5:07 PM ET on Friday, with the series tied up at two games each.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros.
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Time: 5:07 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Rangers' Montgomery (10-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 32 games.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.
- In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Astros
- The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 1441 hits, third in baseball, with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Astros in two games, and they have gone 11-for-49 with a double, a home run and an RBI over 13 innings.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander
- Verlander (13-8) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
- Verlander is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Verlander is aiming for his 23rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.
- In six of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8).
Justin Verlander vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 881 runs.
- Verlander has a 1.98 ERA and a 0.951 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 13 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .196 batting average over two appearances.
