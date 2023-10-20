Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel Odds
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime next in the Swiss Indoors Basel semifinals. Rune has the second-best odds at +350 to win this tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel.
Rune at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel
- Next Round: Semifinals
- Tournament Dates: October 21-29
- Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel
- Location: Basel, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Hard
Rune's Next Match
Rune will play Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 AM ET, after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the last round 6-1, 3-6, 7-6.
Rune Stats
- Rune defeated No. 32-ranked Etcheverry 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 on Friday to reach the .
- Rune has won two of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 46-20.
- On hard courts over the past year, Rune has gone 21-14 and has won one title.
- Through 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rune has played 25.4 games per match. He won 53.2% of them.
- In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rune has played 24.1 games per match.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rune has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 23.5% on return.
- Rune has won 21.9% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 83.3% of his service games during that timeframe.
