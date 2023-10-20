Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
High school football competition in Fayette County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Conference: District 43
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Clay High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Rogers Clark High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
