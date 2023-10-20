Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Boyle County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Boyle County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Breathitt County High School at Danville High School