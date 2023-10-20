Boyd County, Kentucky has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

    • Boyd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Fairview High School at Paris High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Paris, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boyd County High School at Lawrence County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Louisa, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paul G. Blazer High School at Johnson Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Paintsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

