Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Thinking about a wager on Faulk? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Justin Faulk vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Faulk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Faulk averaged 23:22 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

He had a goal in 10 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Faulk had an assist in 31 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability is 48.8% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Faulk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

