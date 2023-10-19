The St. Louis Blues, including Jakub Vrana, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Vrana's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jakub Vrana vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Vrana Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Vrana's plus-minus last season was +3, in 10:06 per game on the ice.

In nine of 25 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In five of 25 games last season, Vrana had an assist -- but he had no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 51.2% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Vrana going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vrana Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

