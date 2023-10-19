The St. Louis Blues, including Brandon Saad, take the ice Thursday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Saad interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brandon Saad vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Saad Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Saad's plus-minus last season was -8, in 15:09 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 18 times last season in 71 games played, including multiple goals once.

Saad had an assist in 15 games last season out of 71 games played, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Saad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Saad Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

