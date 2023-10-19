Blues vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - October 19
As they get ready to square off against the Arizona Coyotes (1-2) on Thursday, October 19 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Buchnevich
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blues ranked 17th in the NHL last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- St. Louis gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
- Arizona's total of 295 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.
Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-130)
|Coyotes (+110)
|6
