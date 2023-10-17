CUSA play features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) facing off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Hilltoppers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Jacksonville, Alabama
  • Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline
BetMGM Western Kentucky (-7) 61.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Western Kentucky (-7) 60.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

  • Western Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • Jacksonville State has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.
  • The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

