CUSA play features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) facing off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Hilltoppers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-7) 61.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-7) 60.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Jacksonville State has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.