In a Week 8 schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, fans from Kentucky should tune in to see the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 17

Tuesday, October 17 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7.5)

Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Morehead State Eagles at Tarleton State Texans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Memorial Stadium (TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

