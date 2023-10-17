As we enter Week 8 of the college football season, which team is on top of the CUSA? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

6-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win CUSA: +145

+145 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 31-13 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win CUSA: +130

+130 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 35-28 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-2 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 31-13 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Sam Houston

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

0-6 | 3-8 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 27-13 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. New Mexico State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-7

4-3 | 5-7 Odds to Win CUSA: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 27-13 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ UTEP

@ UTEP Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win CUSA: +625

+625 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

7. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 31-23 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. UTEP

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win CUSA: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 27-14 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Florida International

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-4 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: L 27-14 vs UTEP

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

