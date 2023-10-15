Best bets are available for when the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

When is Ravens vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: NFL Network

Best Moneyline Bet

The Ravens are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 4.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.3 to 5.5).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 72.1% chance to win.

The Ravens have a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.

Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +210 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-5.5)



Baltimore (-5.5) The Ravens have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Titans are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43)



Under (43) These teams average a combined 39.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the over/under of 43 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.4 less points per game (33.6) than this matchup's over/under of 43 points.

The Ravens have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

One of the Titans' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 206.0 4 53.0 4

Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 210.4 2 8.0 1

