How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Keep up with your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 6 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the matchups you can expect to see today by reading the article below.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
CBS
|Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
Total: 42.5
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
CBS
|Favorite: Dolphins (-14.5)
Total: 47.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
CBS
|Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 44
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
FOX
|Favorite: Saints (-1.5)
Total: 42.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
FOX
|Favorite: 49ers (-9.5)
Total: 36
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
CBS
|Favorite: Bengals (-3)
Total: 45
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
FOX
|Favorite: Vikings (-3)
Total: 43.5
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
CBS
|Favorite: Raiders (-3)
Total: 41.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
FOX
|Favorite: Eagles (-6.5)
Total: 42.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
FOX
|Favorite: Rams (-7)
Total: 47.5
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
FOX
|Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 42.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
