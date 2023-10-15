In the Week 6 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, will Kyle Philips find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Philips got 13 targets last season and grabbed eight balls for 78 yards, averaging 19.5 yards per game.

Philips did not catch a TD pass in four games last year.

Kyle Philips Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 1 7 0

