Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Henry's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

On the ground, Henry has season stats of 86 rushes for 328 yards and two TDs, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 11 targets for 101 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 86 328 2 3.8 11 9 101 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0

