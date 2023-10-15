Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills meet the New York Giants on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, at Highmark Stadium.

Most of the key contributors for the Bills and the Giants will have player props on the table for this game.

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +450

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 260.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) - James Cook - 60.5 (-113) 15.5 (-120) Gabriel Davis - - 41.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 85.5 (-113) Damien Harris - 18.5 (-113) -

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyrod Taylor 176.6 (-113) - - Darius Slayton - - 27.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 27.5 (-113)

