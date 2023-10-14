The Murray State Racers (2-3) take on a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 14th-worst in the FCS (449.2 yards allowed per game), Murray State has had more success offensively, ranking 90th in the FCS offensively averaging 318.2 yards per game. Southern Illinois is accumulating 340.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (68th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 321.8 total yards per contest (38th-ranked).

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Murray State 340.2 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (96th) 321.8 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.2 (98th) 90.6 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.6 (59th) 249.6 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.6 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has recored 1,204 passing yards, or 240.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.9% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

Romeir Elliott has rushed for 266 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 79 yards.

Justin Strong has collected 64 yards (on 23 carries) with two touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 278 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Izaiah Hartrup has put together a 277-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 29 targets.

Aidan Quinn's 16 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 193 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has 680 pass yards for Murray State, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 91 rushing yards (18.2 ypg) on 37 carries.

Cortezz Jones has 296 rushing yards on 51 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 91 yards (18.2 per game) on seven catches.

Kywon Morgan has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 92 yards (18.4 per game).

Cole Rusk's team-leading 212 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 13 targets) with two touchdowns.

Taylor Shields has hauled in eight receptions totaling 115 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Murray State or Southern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.