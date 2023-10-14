When the Southern Illinois Salukis square off against the Murray State Racers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Salukis will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-12.2) 51.9 Southern Illinois 32, Murray State 20

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Salukis have not hit the over on a point total in four games with a set over/under.

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers have won once against the spread this season.

Salukis vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 18.4 33.4 35.5 19 7 43 Southern Illinois 25 22 41 21.5 14.3 22.3

