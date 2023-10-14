Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of ACC teams square off when the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|46.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|46.5
|-310
|+245
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Louisville put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Pittsburgh compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Panthers were an underdog by 7.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
