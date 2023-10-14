ACC foes will clash when the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Pittsburgh?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 36, Pittsburgh 15

The Cardinals have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-7)



Louisville (-7) Louisville has played six games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) This season, four of Louisville's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.

Louisville averages 36.3 points per game against Pittsburgh's 23.4, totaling 15.2 points over the matchup's total of 44.5.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 54.5 52.2 Implied Total AVG 33.8 38 29.7 ATS Record 3-2-1 3-0-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Pittsburgh

