The Seattle Kraken (0-2) host the St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Kraken fell to the Nashville Predators 3-0 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey contest.

Blues vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Blues 3, Kraken 0.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-105)

Blues (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Kraken Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues had a 37-38-7 record last season, and were 10-7-17 in games that needed overtime.

In the 18 games St. Louis played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 26 points.

Last season the Blues scored just one goal in 10 games, and they picked up two points (1-9-0).

When St. Louis scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed eight points (2-15-4 record).

The Blues scored three or more goals 48 times, accumulating 71 points (34-11-3).

Last season St. Louis recorded a lone power-play goal in 33 games and picked up 35 points, with a record of 16-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, St. Louis was 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues were outshot by their opponents in 54 games last season, going 26-23-5 to record 57 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.63 27th 20th 30.5 Shots 28.5 27th 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 21st 19.75% Power Play % 19.33% 22nd 21st 76.69% Penalty Kill % 72.35% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.