In a clash of SEC teams, the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will face off against the Missouri Tigers (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field. The line forecasts must-see action, with Kentucky favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Missouri has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.