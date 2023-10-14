In the game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Tarleton State Texans on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Colonels to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-9.1) 61.8 Eastern Kentucky 35, Tarleton State 26

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have two wins against the spread this season.

Two Colonels games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

Texans games hit the over five out of eight times last year.

Colonels vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 25.4 36.2 32.5 32.5 20.7 38.7 Tarleton State 29.0 26.5 35.0 23.7 23.0 29.3

